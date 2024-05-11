Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 55 - Disclosure - Are We At The End? - Saturday May 11, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the 30 plus years of disclosure files that Dr. Steven Greer has put on his website for all to search and gain knowledge. Also the upcoming major disclosure that will happen. Also he teaches us through scripture, history and current events that we are at the End of the End Times.

https://youtu.be/hq9RvIUT-5M?si=3fKinFdOzhMcxNPu

The Disclosure Project Intelligence Archive (DPIA) link: https://geni.us/DPIArchive

Keep the Disclosure Project Archive FREE . Support our crowdfunding campaign: https://dparchiveproject.com

Scriptures: Historical: Matthew 24: 34; Joel 3: 1-2:

#1 Prophecy Fulfillment: 1948 Israel Reborn for the Second Time - Isaiah 11: 11-12

#2 : 1948 Israel Born in One Day - Isaiah 66: 7-8; Ezekiel 37: 1-14

#3: 1967 6 Day War - Luke 21: 20-24

#4: 1989 Russian Jews Emigrate To Israel- Jeremiah 16: 14-15; 23: 7-8; 31: 7-9

#5: 2000 - Now Explosion of Knowledge & Travel - Daniel 12: 1-4; Matthew 24: 22; 2 Thessalonians 2: 3-4; Revelation 13: 5-7; Daniel 9, 2 Thessalonians 2: 9-10

#6 2010 - Now The Apostasy Of The West from Traditional Christianity - 2 Thessalonians 2: 1-4

#7 Now - Revelation 11: 3 - 12; Daniel 9





If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]







If you would like to donate. Please use this link:





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO





You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?





https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF



