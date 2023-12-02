BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lost City in Siberia BREAKS History - Arkaim. Universe Inside You 12-1-2023
89 views • 12/02/2023

NOTE: THERE ARE HUGE MEGALITHS LARGER THEN ANY ON THE PLANET IN NORTHER RUSSIA REGION. LOOK ON GOOGLE MAPS YOU WILL SEE HOLES EVERYWHERE, PLASMA HOLES. OLD MAPS SHOW MASSIVE CITIES, NOW ALL DESTROYED. HIDDEN FROM HISTORY. M TRIANGLE AS WELL.


Lost City in Siberia BREAKS History - Arkaim. Universe Inside You 12-1-2023

-

26,350 views December 1, 2024

Universe Inside You

-

Deep in the untamed wilderness of the Southern Urals lies Arkaim, a site enveloped in mystery. This enigmatic site stands as a guardian of a forgotten epoch, offering a mesmerizing glimpse into an ancient world that once thrived in secrecy. Often referred to as Russia's Stonehenge, its discovery in the late 20th century sent shockwaves through the historical and archaeological communities.

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@UniverseInsideYou

