Impossible odds | Russian troops secure 75% of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)

RT
Apr 11, 2023
Russian forces now control three-quarters of the battle-torn city of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, with Wagner group playing a crucial role in gaining ground
