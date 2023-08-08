Trump Atty Christina Bobb: 4 States requested electoral votes to be returned; Pence refused.

BOOM‼️ President Trump Attorney Christina Bobb explains four states (Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona) sent letters to Congress asking for their electoral votes to be returned so they could deliberate and make sure the right slates of electors were certified by Congress.





Article 12 of the Constitution does not prohibit this, though some claim that the electoral count act does not allow it. Bobb correctly points out that the Constitution trumps federal law.





Trump asked Pence to honor the requests of the state legislatures and return their electoral votes. Pence refused.