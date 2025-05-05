BrightLearn - Saving America: A Call to Action, an interview with Jonathan Emord

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a compelling podcast episode, attorney and US Senate candidate Jonathan Emord passionately warns of America's descent into totalitarianism, urging citizens to reclaim their freedoms by overhauling immigration, dismantling cartels, achieving energy independence, and actively engaging in the political process to save the nation from tyranny and preserve its future.
