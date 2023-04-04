NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/03/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The cover for Pandora's box has been removed by Bragg and the Democrats, and they think that Republicans will continue doing what they always have. Forget it. But the Gloves have to be removed now and this fight has to begin to save this great Republic. The republicans must fight back because the democrats have proven they can't be trusted anymore.