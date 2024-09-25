Why Are We Sending US Troops Into Expanding Middle East War?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Pentagon announced that troops from the 101st Airborne Division would be deployed to the Middle East as Israel's bombardment of Lebanon expands. Meanwhile the White House is asking Israel to not use any of our bombs to kill American troops assisting with the Lebanon evacuation. Also today: We have found the foreign interference in our election!