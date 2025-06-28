BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mamdani to mass-fund $65M for gender affirming care, includes surgery on minors - Dems Socialist nominee as NY mayor
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 months ago

Mamdani to mass-fund 'gender-affirming care, threatened' by Trump, which includes surgery on minors

Mamdani is NYC presumptive mayoral nominee for the Democrat Party.

Adding, video too short to show here: Barricates installed around WH (last night),

In Washington, D.C., anti-scale massive fencing is being erected around both the White House and the U.S. Treasury—a highly unusual move that suggests far more than standard protest prep.

This weekend marks the National March on Washington. (June 28)
Activists plan to protest against the U.S. military’s unauthorized intervention in Iran on June 28. With nearly $800 million already spent, and no strategic gain to show for it, outrage is mounting across political and generational lines.

But it’s the Treasury barricade that raises the loudest questions.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLbaq3kNNl4/


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy