Conversations With Kevin - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?

Welcome to Conversations With Kevin. A series of short interviews and discussions with LtCol Kevin Loughrey (Ret'd).





Part 1 - The Australian Constitution is racist, Why?





Kevin is a former Australian Army Officer, serving a total of 32 years and retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. As well as being a military man he has held senior management roles in Government and Private Enterprises before forming his own business and employing many people.





Kev has settled in the picturesque Northern Rivers region of NSW, and is dedicated to straightening out the mess our country is in. He ran as an independent candidate for Ballina in the recent NSW State Election and has his eye on the seat of Richmond in the next Federal Election.





It's always very enjoyable talking to Kevin, not only is he a wealth of knowledge, he's a bloody good bloke too!





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KevinLoughreyForBallina









Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814





Website - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/





Thanks for watching.





Join Roobs Flyers:





Website - https://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers





Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer





Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library





All rights reserved.