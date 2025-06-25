BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NATO countries to invest Trillions in defense to equalize spending between US & its allies - Rutte - for his 'war machine'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

NATO countries to invest trillions in defense to equalize spending between US and its allies — Rutte

'For too long, one ally — the United States — carried too much of the burden of that commitment'

'Dear Donald... you made this change possible' — Rutte added

Adding:

The Telegraph reports that NATO has significantly softened its language on Russia in a draft summit communiqué agreed in The Hague.

➡️NATO Drops Harsh Language

Unlike past years, this year's statement avoids directly blaming Russia. The 2023 Vilnius summit had declared that “Russia bears full responsibility for its illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war.” The 2024 Washington communiqué blamed “Russia’s full-scale invasion” and said “Ukraine’s future is in NATO.” These phrases are gone.

The new statement is less than 10% the length of last year’s version.

➡️Trump Blocks Anti-Russian Rhetoric

Donald Trump has refused to approve language condemning Russia, arguing it would interfere with his peace talks with Vladimir Putin. The shorter, milder statement reflects Trump’s push to shift NATO away from confrontation.

➡️Zelensky Ignored

Zelensky has tried to pressure NATO leaders into issuing stronger condemnations of Russia during the summit, but his efforts were rejected. The West’s support is becoming more limited, and NATO is now allegedly prioritizing de-escalation over escalation.

Adding: 

U.S. to Punish Spain for Defying NATO Spending Demands — Trump

Donald Trump said that Washington will pressure Spain into accepting an unfavorable bilateral trade deal as punishment for Madrid’s refusal to raise its NATO military spending to 5% of GDP.

Spain had earlier made clear it opposes such a dramatic increase in military expenditures.

🐻 Keep in mind, that Trump at one point thought the S in BRICS stands for Spain. 🤣


