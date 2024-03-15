"The immune system is to give life and preserve life! The immune system, in the cult of scientism, they call it auto immunity.

Like my pastor Rob McCoy said two weeks ago: No, no, your immune system doesn't attack itself.

There is no such thing as autoimmune disease because your immune system can tell one cell differs, your immune cell can tell genetically identical twins apart and the finishing the job of the immune system to them is to kill the human being!





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2024

https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts





Full interview with Clay Clark on ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v4j2jcz-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-tucker.html