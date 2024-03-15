© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The immune system is to give life and preserve life! The immune system, in the cult of scientism, they call it auto immunity.
Like my pastor Rob McCoy said two weeks ago: No, no, your immune system doesn't attack itself.
There is no such thing as autoimmune disease because your immune system can tell one cell differs, your immune cell can tell genetically identical twins apart and the finishing the job of the immune system to them is to kill the human being!
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2024
https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts
Full interview with Clay Clark on ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v4j2jcz-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-tucker.html