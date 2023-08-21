BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MORE Important than Being "Off-the-Grid:" Tell Your Congresspersons to Support the Fossil-Free Finance Act of 2023
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 08/21/2023

Video introducing the Fossil-Free Finance Act (FFFA) Bill as learned from GreenAmerica's Cathy Becker, Responsible Finance Campaign Director.  To tell your Congressman to support the FFFA, copy & paste the following into your browser: greenamerica.salsalabs.org/fossil-free-finance-act/index.html

To easily share w/ others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: tinyurl.com/SupportTheFossilFreeFinanceAct


To EASILY & QUICKLY send a single message to 44 board members, executives, and officers of JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, fill-out the following by copying & pasting into your web browser: greenamerica.salsalabs.org/funding-climate-chaos/index.html

!!! To easily share w/ others, text, e-mail, or have them enter the following into their web browser: tinyurl.com/StopFundingClimateChaos


To view the "Powerpoint," copy & paste the following into your browser: tinyurl.com/2023FossilFreeFinanceAct

For REAL health insurance so you can have a TON of energy to be able to do all of the below energy upgrades, be sure to INVEST time to visit:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

For a list of regenerative agriculture resources, visit: tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources

To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades if you're low- to moderate-income or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

For free world-class energy-savings tips, products, & services, visit: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a FREE net zero energy consultation for your business, organization, or government, fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

To have your name be listed on our "(Green) Wall of Energy Conservation Fame" after qualifying to be a "Below 1,000 (kWh/month) Club" member, visit: https://tinyurl.com/Below1000club



Keywords
big banksclimate crisisfossil free finance actdirty fossil fuels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy