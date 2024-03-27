(Pre-)P.1a Shadow-boxing with PNEUMONIA, AGAIN! (HOW TO FOIL COVID RAT TEST?) MVI_8402,8539,70,8-9,99merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch P.1a here: https://www.brighteon.com/397a372b-3400-437b-b608-fc72d95777a1 Watch P.1b here: https://www.brighteon.com/a2a6cfe3-7b33-4012-8a3d-9011be7feb76
About the beginning of January, 8 or so weeks ago, 2024, my throat became scratchy, and remained so for at least 5 or 6 weeks, progressing to my bronchial tubes, and probably now, my lungs. Respiratory issues have plagued me my entire life, having had pneumonia multiple times.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. Do not use Bodyguard in a nebuliser without doing research first, as I am EXPERIMENTING on myself. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]