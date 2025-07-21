BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chaos, Diversion, as the Beast System Rises
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
116 views • 2 months ago

Chaos, Diversion, as the Beast System Rises

Trump’s administration talks about going after Obama for his criminal acts.   What is the chaos script?   Think about Ice and illegals (illegals allowed in by design), cutting off illegal’s welfare, going after Obama that will radicalize the left, liberal Blacks, and homosexuals / transvestites.   We are seeing this production to create chaos all while the Ai beast monitoring / money system is being implemented.   I can see the playbook, the gov needs to track all money on the block chain to stop the funding of the Radical Left / Soros types.   What is ISO 20022 and why you should care.  Is 6G part of the BBB and why is this needed for augmenting you with the IoNT / IoB.  Will human’s power 6G?  And don’t forget, mRNA goes across the blood brain barrier and they are just getting started poking you. More vantage points of the so-called Trump assassination that really smells.   


nwofdrscripteodget savedsjwellfireare you savedpastor larryfake assassinationtrump false flagstaged photo opit is all a military operation
