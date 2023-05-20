An F-18 Fighter Jet of the Spanish Air Force - Crashed during an Exhibition in Zaragoza. The Pilot managed to Eject, but was injured.

An F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force crashed during an exhibition in Zaragoza, Spain. The pilot managed to eject, but was injured.

As can be seen in the footage, the plane abruptly began to approach the ground, after which there was a powerful explosion. There were no damage or casualties on the ground.

The local Heraldo de Aragón said that the pilot suffered injuries to his leg while no other injuries have been reported following the crash.

