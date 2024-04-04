BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PinPoint STRIKE: Russian Ballistic Missiles Wiped Out a LAIR of Polish Mercenaries In SUMY
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
507 views • 04/04/2024

While French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to work up the courage and finally keep his word by sending the French army to Odessa and Kyiv, Russian troops continue to effectively achieve their objectives in Ukraine, ignoring the inadequate statements of the French leader. At the same time, it is worth noting that against the background of the successful advance of the Russian army in all directions of the line of combat contact, the Russian combat aviation and missile forces continue to launch daily massive missile strikes against military facilities and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
sumypolish mercenariesrussian ballistic missiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy