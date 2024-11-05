Zionist forces storm Qabatiya and assassinate 2 young men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, raided a number of homes, arrested a number of citizens, destroyed the infrastructure in the town, and killed two people in a drone strike in the village of the Martyrs' Triangle, south of Jenin.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/11/2024
