Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iceland Volcano Eruption Update; Large Eruption Begins, Grindavik in Imminent Danger
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
143 views
Published 2 months ago

A large volcanic eruption just began on Iceland's populated Reykjanes peninsula. As a result, two major economic centers are in imminent danger. To the southwest, there is a high chance that lava will flow into the town of Grindavik. To the west, there is a possibility that lava will flow into the Svartsengi Geothermal Power Plant. Lava is currently erupting at a rate of 250 cubic meters per second, and this marks the Reykjanes volcano's first eruption since the year 1240. Thumbnail Photo Credit: Andri Þ. Mýrdal Gunnarsson, Used with Permission


Keywords
icelandvolcano eruptiongrindavik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket