Iceland Volcano Eruption Update; Large Eruption Begins, Grindavik in Imminent Danger

A large volcanic eruption just began on Iceland's populated Reykjanes peninsula. As a result, two major economic centers are in imminent danger. To the southwest, there is a high chance that lava will flow into the town of Grindavik. To the west, there is a possibility that lava will flow into the Svartsengi Geothermal Power Plant. Lava is currently erupting at a rate of 250 cubic meters per second, and this marks the Reykjanes volcano's first eruption since the year 1240. Thumbnail Photo Credit: Andri Þ. Mýrdal Gunnarsson, Used with Permission
