What’s REALLY causing higher crime, inflation, and overdoses?

Grocery store prices are on the rise. But President Biden wants you to know that you SHOULDN’T blame him! Blame … the grocery stores? Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the real villains (according to the Left) that you should be blaming for everything from higher inflation to higher crime rates. What’s causing car thefts in Washington State to go through the roof? Certainly not lax Democratic law enforcement policies. What about the increase in fentanyl “overdoses” in Oregon? It can’t be our open border’s fault! Maybe we should blame the weather instead …





