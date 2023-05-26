Drink Along w #beerandgear 75: Odell's Brewing American IPA 4.25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I love Odell's, they turn out some fine brews. This one while not stellar, it's not bad either. A nicely blended pine/ generic citrus palate. This brew is better imbibed colder than the spec 44-48f.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
