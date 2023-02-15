Montana vs ATF: No Enforcement of Pistol Brace Rule

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thankfully, we don’t have to wait on one part of the federal government to tell another part of the federal government to stop doing what the federal government shouldn’t have been doing in the first place. And when it comes to rejecting the new ATF pistol brace rule - Montana - along with MO, AZ and even ID - are following the path to liberty.
Path to Liberty: Feb 15, 2023