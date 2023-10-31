Dehumanizing - Israeli Arrest Campaign in the Occupied West Bank - Grave Breach of International Humanitarian Law - Dehumanizing #Palestinian Political Detainees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Horrifying footage from the ongoing Israeli arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank shows Israeli occupation soldiers dehumanizing #Palestinian political detainees in a grave breach of international humanitarian law.
The footage, taken near Hebron, shows the soldiers piling up the prisoners and beating them -- with their hands tied to the back -- after taking their clothes off.