NOTES ON SPIRITUAL WARFARE- NOV. 16, 2021 [OLD VIDEO]

NOTE: This video file was corrupted since the day I made it (Nov. 2021). Suddenly today while putting files in order I found that it's working. Praise God. So here it is, notes on the DEFINITE REQUIREMENT to strengthen your faith by learning decent spiritual warfare. Spiritual warfare is that branch of prayers that deals with believers learning how to walk in the spiritual authority God has given us.





What is spiritual authority, how is it exercised, how do we exercise power over the devil and demonic forces, what can we do to tighten the belt and avoid a sloppy spiritual life so that the power of the Holy Spirit increases in us- all that is spiritual warfare. It is an essential part of each of us becoming the fortified church that Jesus wants. Hope this helps somebody stand up straighter in their walk, God be with everyone and stay blessed.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





This is a 15 month-old video that was corrupted as soon as I finished making it. Today it suddenly started working again (I certainly didn't know how to fix it), so I'm sharing it knowing it will help someone tighten the belt spiritually. (1) What is spiritual authority, (2) how is it exercised, (3) how do we exercise power over the devil/ demonic forces, (4) what can we do to avoid a sloppy spiritual life so that (5) the power of the Holy Spirit increases in us- all that is spiritual warfare. It is an essential part of each of us becoming the fortified church that Jesus wants. Hope this helps somebody stand up straighter in their walk, God be with everyone and stay blessed. 🕊🙏🏽🌺





