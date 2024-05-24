Tennessee USA Bans Geoengineering – European Media are silent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading media very quickly attribute unusual weather events such as heavy rainfall with flooding to climate change and global warming. However, when individual countries pass laws against geoengineering and chemtrails - not without reason - the same media either do not report on it at all or relegate such interesting developments to the realm of conspiracy myths. Kla.TV brings clarity to weather events!