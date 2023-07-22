BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 SPOTLIGHT | Kari Lake - [DS] Has Been Exposed, People Are Leading The Charge,
214 views • 07/22/2023

X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT:


Kari Lake - [DS] Has Been Exposed, People Are Leading The Charge, It’s Time To Take Back This Country



Today’s Guest: Kari Lake

Website: http://karilake.com


Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing the Arizona election fraud case. She is now bringing the case to the Arizona Supreme Court, if she has to, she will bring it all the way up to the Supreme Court.


The people are now seeing the industrial military complex, the pharmaceutical complex and now the election industrial complex. The people see the system of the [DS]. Trump and Kari are on the front lines and they are pushing forward, they will not back down and the [DS] does not know what do with people that do not back down.



