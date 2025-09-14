Martus for Truth: Praise the Name of the Lord

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In these most difficult of times remember to Praise the Name of the Lord, for He is the one with the power and we are not.
Keep, also, this in mind: it was not vengeance that brought me to faith in Jesus Christ; it was the mighty and intense prayers of a young friend (whom I still miss and still love—so far as it is in keeping with the will of God).
#PraiseTheNameOfTheLord, #PraiseHisMightyName, #Psalm135