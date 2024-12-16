© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html
What Is Fluconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3zk4j3W
Which Types Of Fungus Can Fluconazole Kill? - (Science Based)
The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ
4 Ways To Reduce Albendazole Detox Symptoms! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3LARwN0
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING BINDERS AND FLUCONAZOLE!
There are many things people need to be aware of when ingesting Fluconazole so it can work to its full potential, which will result in people getting the most effective anti-fungal and all the other beneficial effects it can give a person.
One thing you need to be aware of when using Fluconazole is why you should not take binders on the same day as Fluconazole; if you do not know why, you need to watch this video "WARNING BINDERS AND FLUCONAZOLE!" to find out WHY!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno