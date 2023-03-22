BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 306 - Time Travel & Predictions
All Aware Podcast
All Aware Podcast
58 views • 03/22/2023

In this episode of All Aware, Nathan combines forces with Echo Hotel's NightWatch channel to discuss time travel and specifically a traveler from 2036, John Titor, who returned to 1998 to retrieve technology and also prevent Y2K. Follow along as they intertwine predictions and current events in the USA and give a hint at how to unplug from the "matrix".

Keywords
alienmatrixartificial intelligencepatriotfuturerobotspastpredictionsblackholetimetravely2kwarpspeedtitornightwatchallawareechohotelnasara
