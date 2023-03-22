All Aware EP 306 - Time Travel & Predictions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of All Aware, Nathan combines forces with Echo
Hotel's NightWatch channel to discuss time travel and specifically
a traveler from 2036, John Titor, who returned to 1998 to retrieve
technology and also prevent Y2K. Follow along as they intertwine
predictions and current events in the USA and give a hint at how to
unplug from the "matrix".