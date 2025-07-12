BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“If we got AGI, if we got superintelligence, that would be interesting to Mr. God because you'd have competition for being God."
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
1
174 views • 2 months ago

Peter Thiel on AGI: “If we got AGI, if we got superintelligence, that would be interesting to Mr. God because you'd have competition for being God." | Joe Rogan Podcast 2024

As I keep saying, AI technology is bringing us back to the tower of Babel, or a (digital) Babel 2.0, if you will. The interweb and international travel have already contributed to that, but now with the help of instantaneous language translation on the spot, and AGI, I believe this will open up new dark(er) avenues.

Father confounded our languages for a reason, but now this technology has allowed us to once again bridge that gap, Satan is using it to bring the world together as one; which is and will be worship of him and his satanic trinity.

Source @Retards Of TikTok

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
singularitytranshumanismagipeter thielai governance
