Peter Thiel on AGI: “If we got AGI, if we got superintelligence, that would be interesting to Mr. God because you'd have competition for being God." | Joe Rogan Podcast 2024



As I keep saying, AI technology is bringing us back to the tower of Babel, or a (digital) Babel 2.0, if you will. The interweb and international travel have already contributed to that, but now with the help of instantaneous language translation on the spot, and AGI, I believe this will open up new dark(er) avenues.



Father confounded our languages for a reason, but now this technology has allowed us to once again bridge that gap, Satan is using it to bring the world together as one; which is and will be worship of him and his satanic trinity.

Source @Retards Of TikTok

