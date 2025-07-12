© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Peter Thiel on AGI: “If we got AGI, if we got superintelligence, that would be interesting to Mr. God because you'd have competition for being God." | Joe Rogan Podcast 2024
As I keep saying, AI technology is bringing us back to the tower of Babel, or a (digital) Babel 2.0, if you will. The interweb and international travel have already contributed to that, but now with the help of instantaneous language translation on the spot, and AGI, I believe this will open up new dark(er) avenues.
Father confounded our languages for a reason, but now this technology has allowed us to once again bridge that gap, Satan is using it to bring the world together as one; which is and will be worship of him and his satanic trinity.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net