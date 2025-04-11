The Four Most Crucial Industries President Trump Is Saving With Tariffs

There is a whole lot of confusion surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs. Some people are reading them right but most, particularly in legacy media, are missing the bigger picture. This isn't just about bringing in revenue or bringing back jobs. It's about taking charge of four crucial industries that will determine America's future.





Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News to discuss the realities of the trade war we're in. First, he noted that Joe Biden was clearly bereft of mental acuity throughout his term, adding that he and Janet Yellen "pushed America to the brink of financial collapse."





He then dove into the four crucial industries, or as he calls them, the "four areas that matter."





They are:





- Artificial Intelligence

- Energy

- Batteries and Rare Earth Minerals

- Pharmaceuticals





Find JD Rucker:





- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find





Our Sponsors:





- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr