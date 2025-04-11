The Four Most Crucial Industries President Trump Is Saving With Tariffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a whole lot of confusion surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs. Some people are reading them right but most, particularly in legacy media, are missing the bigger picture. This isn't just about bringing in revenue or bringing back jobs. It's about taking charge of four crucial industries that will determine America's future.
Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News to discuss the realities of the trade war we're in. First, he noted that Joe Biden was clearly bereft of mental acuity throughout his term, adding that he and Janet Yellen "pushed America to the brink of financial collapse."
He then dove into the four crucial industries, or as he calls them, the "four areas that matter."
They are:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Energy
- Batteries and Rare Earth Minerals
- Pharmaceuticals
