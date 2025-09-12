BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lion’s Share | Rabbi Zev Porat & Pastor Carl Gallups | Testimony, Israel, and Faith
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 week ago

Rabbi Zev Porat and Pastor Carl Gallups join Monte Judah to share testimonies, ministry insights, and the move of God in Israel and beyond. 

Step into powerful conversations at the intersection of faith, Israel, and the Messianic movement. Hosted by Monte Judah, The Lion’s Share brings together pastors, rabbis, and leaders from around the world to share testimonies, prophetic insights, and timely messages for today’s believers. From life-changing stories of faith in Israel to discussions on prophecy and the nations, each episode offers encouragement, depth, and truth rooted in Scripture.

Keywords
testimoniescarl gallupszev porat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy