Mystery Doctrine reveals GOD's perfect dispensational plan.

2Thess lesson #56; The Apostle Paul taught dispensational theology within most of his letters such as seen in Ephesians chapter 3. The whole of the BIBLE points to dispensations once it is studied in proper context. Denominational nonsense and counterfeits have polluted the landscape which is all part of Satan's strategy of confusion and division.