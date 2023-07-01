BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Friday Night Bible Study 06/30/2023
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
35 views • 07/01/2023

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Bible Chapters: King James Bible, Acts Chapters 10-12


Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson


For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

bible studyking james bibleprophecy clubfriday nightstan johnsonspirit of prophecy churchsopc
