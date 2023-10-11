Why was Upjohn going to the FDA in a Learjet every week?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"At 25 yo, I quit the National Cancer Institute, on the spot, when I watched them change data & the boss said, "I don't care!"
People were committing suicide. The undergraduates, the postdocs, the students, because they weren't going to do that!"
It's all in Ending Plague:
- Read: https://tinyurl.com/EndingPlagueTheBook
- Listen: https://tinyurl.com/EndingPlagueAudio
Full interview with Naomi Wolf: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/citizenaction/2023/10/10/action-radio-special-guest-naomi-wolf-author--facing-the-beast-1