INSANE! Car Ban COMING SOON! - Imminent Attack On Food Supply! - 200k Cows To Be CULLED!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Amsterdam banning "polluting vehicles" in the city's center as the rollout of 15 Minute Cities continues. As similar bans are being placed on trucks in the United States further destroying the food supply and driving up costs dramatically, 15 Minute Cities are already being built in places like Oxford which we reported on on the ground. Meanwhile, in Ireland, the government is demanding a culling of 200,000 cow cattle while importing cattle from Brazil, causing more pollution. At the same time, Amsterdam is doing the same thing that Paris is doing simultaneously. They're banning polluting vehicles including private cars, boats, buses and taxis in the city center by 2025 as part of their move to Agenda 2030 and 15 Minute Neighborhoods. This will only make 5 minute drives turn into 15 minute drives causing more localized pollution while forcing massive amounts of exports and driving prices sky high which in turn will force the average person to depend on government for help. Then we will see those who've not prepared for the obvious succumbing to government foods likely with mRNA infusion and bugs. This is an all-out attack on actual sustainability and humanity itself. We must defend ourselves at all costs and that defense begins today!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023

The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with essential products at the lowest price! See for yourself!

X3 Tri-Iodine is BACK at the Infowars Store! Learn about the health benefits of iodine and the dangers of being deficient in it HERE.

HUGE! Save 50% on Brain Force Plus and supercharge your state of mind today!

Get HALF-OFF Ultimate Fish Oil to improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our fan-favorite Turbo Force Plus is now 25% off! See for yourself the delicious one-of-a-kind energy boost infowarriors CRAVE!

Take your oral care to the next level with our fluoride-free Activated Charcoal Toothpaste that’s now available at a rate you can’t find anywhere else!





Save 25% on Ultimate Bone Broth Plus today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media