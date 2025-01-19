EXCLUSIVE: 2025 & THE GRAND PSYOP! - The Hijacking Of Alt Media & How To Fix It with Jeff Berwick

GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchapulco about the worldwide psyop to keep people on their knees to technocracy, statism and convenience as we are just days away from the latest "Inauguration" following November's (s)election.

Those of us who've been speaking out for decades remember when the alternative media didn't fall prey to the political left-right paradigm and instead exposed the psyop of the paradigm. Now, just like before, we see people defend it because they say "this time will be different" while conveniently ignoring all of the elephants in the room with Trump, technocrat Elon Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos and the Israel First cabinet as Trump claims he's open to an "Operation Warp Speed 2.0."

The Mainstream Alternative Media continues to fail at warning the masses about what's to come. With that, it's important that people examine their own priorities and fix themselves, starting with their mind, body and then outwardly, their independence and self sustainability for the sake of themselves, their family and their humanity.

In this video, we talk with Jeff Berwick about the psyops we're facing today, the Musk deception, how alternative media has failed, our history, what's going to happening in 2025 from World War 3, Civil Wars and more planned events as well as how to better ourselves, reject alcohol, meditate, find the right frequencies to run on and of course why people should come out to Acapulco, Mexico in February of 2025 to Anarchapulco and use the event to grow.

Anarchapulco is happening right away. Many amazing speakers will be there!

Jeff, Max Igan, Stew Peters, Gareth Icke, Charlie Robinson, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Joel Salatin, David Avocado Wolfe among many many others.





