NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/08/2023

The left almost destroyed our system of government with Trump because and only because they hated him. Not because of anything he did. Now he is running again and the insantity from the left is going to start up again, when they realize some of the people he is looking to as a running mate. One of them they hate that is being considered is Kari Lake. Oh wouldn't that be a ticket to enflame the left's insanity to come?