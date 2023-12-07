Do You Think You're Safe?

If [Bidan] was trying to destroy the country, would he do anything different?

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 7 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v403f7p-body-bags-everywhere-at-the-debate-ep.-2145-12072023.html