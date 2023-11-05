P. 1 OH NO! A NEW litter of STRAY KITTENS to black and white mum in my back yard in Perth MVI_5850

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The black and white female cat, whose last kittens born in the backyard are
at least 6 months of age, probably more, has now had at least two more, just
found by me late this afternoon. The challenges begin afresh, as to how to tame
them and rehouse them, given lack of time.