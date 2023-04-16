BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clay Clark Ties the Current Patriot War Into the Book of Reveloution
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
52 followers
110 views • 04/16/2023

Clay Clark, from 'The Thrive Time Show' and 'Reawaken America tour', and I discuss mRNA injections, mRNA being put into our our poultry and beef supply, social credit scores, centralized digital banking currency, nano particles under your skin and how it all ties into the spiritual warfare, good v. evil, and the Book of Revelation. >> SHARE | SUBSCRIBE | FOLLOW <<If you'd like to check out Clay's book, more information on ALL the things, or information on the next reawaken america tour (Miami, 5-12/13) you can visit ⁠TimeToFreeAmerica.com⁠ You can subscribe and follow ⁠Patriot Strong⁠ on Bitchute, Brigheton, Rumble or anywhere you can stream podcasts. Find out all the hot topics and events around the world by following on telegram ⁠t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast⁠Stay tuned for the link! PS. Peep #TinFoilHatFactory and their fact of the day. Show ⁠Crystal Lynn Caesar⁠ + ⁠Jeff McAbee⁠ and TFHF some love and shop at ⁠TinFoilHatFactory.com⁠

trumpvaccinegoldfinancialsocial creditcovidmrnaclay clarkcbdcreveloutionrewaken
