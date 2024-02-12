Bavarian farmers continue protests against federal govt’s agricultural policies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hundreds of farmers gathered in the northern Bavarian town of Neustadt an der Aisch to protest against the German government's agricultural policies.
Farmers in Germany have been protesting for weeks against the federal government's agricultural policies, including the planned cancellation of subsidies for the sector.
