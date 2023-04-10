BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Spy Explains The Likelihood of An EMP Attack in the United States | VIGILANCE ELITE
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
214 views • 04/10/2023

Shawn Ryan Show | Vigilance Elite clip

CIA Spy Explains The Likelihood of An EMP Attack in the United States431,074 views Apr 6, 2023 #WAR #CIA #PODCASTThis is a growing concern for many of us as our country continues to shift towards becoming reliant on the Green Initiative and the Green New Deal. Are we missing anything? Maybe, but we are also giving up many values that our own country possesses or could possess, which leads to less control in the United States. If an EMP attack were to occur, do you think Americans are ready to combat it? Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to be featured on our show. You will have the opportunity to ask upcoming guests questions, and occasionally Shawn will select one of your questions to be asked during the show. Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show.

Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite


 Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts: Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...


Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...


 #CIA #WAR #PODCAST Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite


TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnryanshow


Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762

full showdr steven greershawn ryanvigilance elite
