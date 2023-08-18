The Decline of America's Military Reflects the Overall Decline of America Itself

US polling discovers growing distrust among the American public of the US military, a previously highly trusted institution.

The US military continues to decline as it is used, abused, and exploited in pursuit of US hegemony around the globe.

As the pursuit of hegemony drains America back home, fewer back home are qualified to serve in the military abroad, thus a vicious, inescapable cycle is created.

