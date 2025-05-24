Donal J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public?

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

We must maintain our status as the Worldwide Leader in WiFi, 5G, and 6G, connecting every American to the World’s BEST Networks, while also keeping everyone safe. We can do both at the same time. Bottom line, I am going to free up plenty of SPECTRUM for auction, so Congress must put 600 MHz in “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” Let’s make sure all options are on the table. Never bet against American Ingenuity. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/114541917095503331

.

DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet

of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=DNA-based+Nanonetworks%3A+Realizing+the+Internet+of+Bio-Nano+Things&source=android

.

IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

.

MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19

.

Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022 https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html

.

"One of the most exciting new ideas for future 6G systems is the potential integration of nanoscale communication paradigms such as molecular communication (MC) and Terahertz (THz) communication. Inspired by natural signaling processes, MC represents a bottom-up approach, while THz offers a top-down perspective. Together, these novel methods expand the boundaries of information and communication technology into once-inaccessible environments—for example, inside the human body, water pipelines, and toxic gas chambers" https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/49402/emerging-communication-and-computing-technologies-for-6g-and-the-internet-of-nano-things.

.

IoBNT Project Meeting





10 März 2025

The IoBNT project aims to develop a communication platform for connecting the human body to future 6G networks and is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg

https://www.symocads.research.fau.eu/2025/03/10/iobnt-project-meeting/

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/139942174167241