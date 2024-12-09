BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 9 2024 7AM GMT
82 views • 6 months ago

Dec 9, 2024

The Syrian capital meets the first day of its new reality with total silence that replaces Sunday's gunfire and celebrations on the streets. That's after the terrorists who promised Syrians freedom, immediately impose a curfew on seizing power. As chaos and uncertainty reigns in Syria, Israel and the US have seized the opportunity to bomb and occupy parts of the country, without any pushback from the new leadership so far. We'll be live to our correspondents throughout the region shortly, for the very latest on the developments. Meanwhile, multiple reports suggest the deposed president Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Moscow to take up asylum with his family. That's despite earlier suggestions in the Western press, that his plane had been shot down.

