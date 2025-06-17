© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Front in DPR Collapsed Russian Forces Advance Across Entire Section - Russian soldier.
"We advanced about 40 kilometers along the front. I’ll tell you this: we are moving north from the village of Malinovka," he added.
Adding: Amid the chaos tonight, Russia is throwing the kitchen sink at Ukraine — cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, glide bombs, even Su-57s are in the air, according to Ukrainian channels.
✈️ MASSIVE U.S. AIRLIFT UNDERWAY
Dozens of U.S. military cargo planes, refueling tankers, C-130s, and even C-5M Super Galaxies are now airborne across the United States.
Real-time flight radar shows:
• Rapid eastbound movement
• Many originating from bases with global deployment capacity
• Unusual coordination across multiple airframes
This scale of domestic flight activity—centered around strategic hubs like Oklahoma and Texas—is consistent with rapid force positioning or large-scale readiness drills.
Adding:
💥🇺🇦 Kinzhals hit Kiev! Explosions reported!
💥🇺🇦 Kiev! Ballistic launches also reported.
Explosions also in Krivoy Rog.
💥🇺🇦 Air raid across Ukraine.
Cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace though Sumy region.
Kalibr cruise missiles also entered Ukrainian airspace from the Black Sea.
💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report that Zhuliany Airport was attacked.
Repeated Kinzhal launches from MiG-31K
Also: There are reports of massive Israeli airstrikes across Iran.
Reuters, citing Iranian media:
Air defenses activated in Natanz, central Iran.