Hat-Trick Hero! Sergio Canales Leads Monterrey to 4-1 Win Over Puebla
Sergio Canales stole the show with a stunning hat-trick as Monterrey thrashed Puebla 4-1 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Liga MX. Canales’ goals and assists highlighted a dominant performance that solidifies Monterrey’s position in the league this season. Puebla scored a single goal but couldn’t break through Monterrey's strong defense. Catch all the action and expert analysis here!
