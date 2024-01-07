EPOCH TV | The Billionaire's Class' Secret Deals and the Globalist Plot to Dominate

EPOCH TV [clip] | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

The Billionaire Class’s Secret Deals and the Globalist Plot to Dominate: Seamus Bruner | Agenda 2030





In December 2023, the U.N. held its Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates. This is the annual event wherein the world’s global elites come together (on their private jets) and discuss how much carbon you and I will be allowed to use in the coming decade.





Amid this backdrop, it’s a great opportunity to expose some of the secret motivations and behind-the-scenes machinations at play guiding these pleasant-sounding green goals.





We sat down with Seamus Bruner, an investigative journalist and author of the book “Controligarchs: the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate.”





During our discussion, he elucidated the true motivations behind the green agenda.

"[By] 2030, they want to have total control over every facet of your life."





Seamus Bruner breaks down the decades-old plan by unelected globalists to control and micromanage every intricate detail of our lives, by 2030.





"They want to dominate every aspect of your life. Just look at the Sustainable Development Goals. There's food, there's health, there's information, there's financial, you know, transportation, on and on and on down the list—every single aspect by 2030. They've told us when their end goal is."