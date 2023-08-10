Catastrophic Wildfire-Things You Can Do To Protect Your Own Property

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brief discussion on the importance of protecting your home from wildfire. Be sure to research reliable sources for more detailed information. Armed cartel members crossing border: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/armed-cartel-invaders-spotted-on-the-border/ Cartels operating in US forests: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/cartels-operating-in-americas-forests-with-john-nores-change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/ Antifa courtroom in Portland: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/no-justice-in-portland-as-antifa-lawyer-openly-intimidates-jury-during-andy-ngo-case/ Congress finds receipts on big bux bidens: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/house-republicans-release-bank-records-showing-over-20-million-in-payments-to-biden-family-associates/