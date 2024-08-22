BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MUSIC - Erika! - Herms Niel [English Subtitles]
hauptmann
hauptmann
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 8 months ago

"Erika" is a German marching song. It is primarily associated with the German Army, especially that of Third Reich.
It was created by Herms Niel and published in 1938, and soon came into usage by the Wehrmacht.
It was frequently played during Hitler Party public events.
According to British soldier, historian, and author Major General Michael Tillotson (1928–2023), it was the single most popular marching song of any country during the Second World War.

"Erika" is both a common German female name and the German word for heather.
The lyrics and melody of the song were written by Herms Niel, a German composer of marches.
The exact year of the song's origin is not known; often the date is given as "about 1930", but this has never been substantiated.
The song was originally published in 1938 by the publishing firm Carl Louis Oertel [de] in Großburgwedel.
It had been popular prior to the war.

Keywords
youtubesoldierrussiahitlerisraelmusichistorynaziworld war 2germanyjewnational socialismdeutschlandgoebbels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy